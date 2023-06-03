Russell Fire Chief injured in structure fire, explosion

The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday confirming the Russell Fire...
The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday confirming the Russell Fire Department’s Chief had been injured in a structure fire Friday.(Russell, KS Fire Dept.)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday stating the Russell Fire Department’s Chief had been injured in a structure fire Friday.

It said just after 9:00 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of N. Main St. After fire crews got on-scene, the city said a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylan Riedel to the hospital. He was then taken by EagleMed to the burn unit at a Wichita hospital.

The fire department contained the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshall was contacted to assist in the investigation. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The city said on it’s Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan, his family and emergency service personnel.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
Wichita Police are searching for a shooter they say injured two people outside a bar. It...
WPD: 2 injured in shooting at southeast Wichita nightclub
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Andover teen injured in early morning shooting
A man fishing in Cheney Lake found a Jeep under the water and later learned it was stolen more...
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water

Latest News

The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting...
LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide
New cases of kennel cough spotlight health concern in dogs
Kennel cough
New cases of kennel cough spotlight health concern in dogs
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water