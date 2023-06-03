UPDATE: Russell Fire Chief in ‘good condition’ after structure fire, explosion

Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure...
Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure fire, explosion(CIty of Russell, KS)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: Ascension Via Christi Hospital confirmed Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in good condition at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a structure fire explosion.

The hospital said he was listed in “fair condition” Saturday but upgraded on Sunday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday stating the Russell Fire Department’s Chief had been injured in a structure fire Friday.

It said just after 9:00 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of N. Main St. After fire crews got on-scene, the city said a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylan Riedel to the hospital. He was then taken by EagleMed to the burn unit at a Wichita hospital.

The fire department contained the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshall was contacted to assist in the investigation. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The city said on it’s Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan, his family and emergency service personnel.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the...
Teen injured in shooting at Wichita QuikTrip
A man fishing in Cheney Lake found a Jeep under the water and later learned it was stolen more...
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water
The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting...
LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Wichita shootings injure 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man
Hit or miss storms through Monday
Widely scattered showers and storms Today and Monday
Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the...
Teen injured in shooting at Wichita QuikTrip
Wichita community gathers for Riverfest despite the rainy weather
The weather didn't stop the community of Wichita from showing up to the second day of the...
Wichita community gathers for Riverfest despite the rainy weather