Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life

Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor, WTOK and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 107 years old this week.

On Friday, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her close friends and family.

Rice celebrated the day with her loved ones with some cake and hamburgers. The Meridian resident also danced as they sang happy birthday to her while smiling throughout the celebration.

When it comes to her secret for enjoying a long life, WTOK reports Rice told the team that she makes it a point to smile.

“Her secret is smiling and being fair,” Rice’s daughter, Dorthy Dickson, said. “She has always stood for what is right and at 107 she’s still the captain of the ship.”

Rice’s family shared that her motto has been to treat people the way you would want to be treated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
Wichita Police are searching for a shooter they say injured two people outside a bar. It...
WPD: 2 injured in shooting at southeast Wichita nightclub
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Andover teen injured in early morning shooting
A man fishing in Cheney Lake found a Jeep under the water and later learned it was stolen more...
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday confirming the Russell Fire...
Russell Fire Chief injured in structure fire, explosion
The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting...
LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch