1 injured in shooting at Wichita Quiktrip
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person was critically injured after a shooting at the Quiktrip at MacArthur and Meridian.
Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Quiktrip will remained closed as officers investigate.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.
