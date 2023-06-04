1 injured in shooting at Wichita Quiktrip

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person was critically injured after a shooting at the Quiktrip at MacArthur and Meridian.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Quiktrip will remained closed as officers investigate.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com