Isolated storms possible again Monday

Highs in the 70s and 80s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible again Monday before dry weather prevails for a couple days.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible across the state through this evening. Any storms will begin to diminish after sunset with dry weather for the rest of the night.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and into the early evening. Activity will remain hit or miss, so not everyone will get the rain. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry for most of the state, but more isolated storms will be possible Thursday and Friday.

The chance of storms will continue into next weekend with storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 86 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the...
Teen injured in shooting at Wichita QuikTrip
A man fishing in Cheney Lake found a Jeep under the water and later learned it was stolen more...
Man fishing at Cheney Lake finds Jeep stolen in 1990 under water
The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) confirmed one person is dead after an overnight shooting...
LKPD looking for suspect in overnight homicide
Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure...
UPDATE: Russell Fire Chief in ‘good condition’ after structure fire, explosion

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
More storms possible Sunday
Storms remain scattered through Saturday
Scattered rain, some heavy, continues into the weekend
storm outlook
Storms stay in the forecast today
Future Track shows scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening.
Storm chance continues for a few more days