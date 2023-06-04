Isolated storms possible again Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible again Monday before dry weather prevails for a couple days.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible across the state through this evening. Any storms will begin to diminish after sunset with dry weather for the rest of the night.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and into the early evening. Activity will remain hit or miss, so not everyone will get the rain. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry for most of the state, but more isolated storms will be possible Thursday and Friday.

The chance of storms will continue into next weekend with storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 86 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.