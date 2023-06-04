Report: WSU hires Washington State’s Brian Green to be next baseball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After announcing that Wichita State would not be going forward with former interim head coach Loren Hibbs just five days prior, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Kevin Saal’s next hire at Wichita State will be Washington State’s Brian Green.

🚨BREAKING: @GoShockersBSB is expected to hire Washington State's Brian Green as its next head coach, @d1baseball has learned. Green turned around New Mexico State before spending the last four seasons at Wazzu. This comes after interviews the last three days. #Shockers pic.twitter.com/h9huT8tU7q — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 4, 2023

At Washington State, Green compiled a record of 91-76 (including a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The Cougars had their best season under Green in 2023, going 29-20 despite a 10-16 record in the Pac 12 Conference.

Prior to taking the job with the Cougars in 2019 was the catalyst in turning around New Mexico State, leading them to a first-place finish in the Western Athletic Conference in 2019 and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2018.

Hibbs was not retained after guiding the Shockers to a 30-25 record, a nine-win improvement from the previous season. Hibbs, formerly the director of baseball operations, assumed head coaching duties early this year after Eric Wedge was fired.

According to Rogers, all but one Wichita State player is in the transfer portal. That player is Payton Tolle, a two-way player who was one of five first-team All-American Athletic Conference players for the Shockers in 2023.

Green was an assistant at the University of Kentucky during Kevin Saal’s tenure as a front office member of the athletic department for the Wildcats.

