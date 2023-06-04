Wichita community gathers for Riverfest despite the rainy weather

The weather didn't stop the community of Wichita from showing up to the second day of the...
The weather didn't stop the community of Wichita from showing up to the second day of the Riverfest festival.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, the Wichita community gathered downtown for day two of the city’s Riverfest festival. Many people are excited about what the experience has to offer.

“Hanging out, enjoying the day, socializing, eating and enjoying the music,” said Danette Dutton.

The rainstorms throughout the day affected this year’s festival attendance.

“The crowd isn’t real heavy,” said Dutton. “Last year, it was heavier on the weekend, but I think it’s because of the rain.”

“Crowd has been okay, been kind of steady,” said Ray Starks. “I’ve been here for like a couple of years now. Usually, Riverfest is a lot more packed than this.”

This is the 51st Riverfest, its been a staple in downtown Wichita. Those in attendance on Saturday say it means a lot to the community.

“I think it’s a good way to bring revenue into our city,” said Dutton. “It’s just a good thing that draws people in.”

“It’s great,” said B.J. Swafford. “Something to do is always nice in Wichita.”

