Wichita shootings injure 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two shootings, in addition to a shooting at a Wichita QuikTrip that injured an 18-year-old Saturday night, left two other young people injured this weekend.

The first happened at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday and hospitalized a 19-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 2900 block of S. Richmond Court, where officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot to his right lower leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting early Sunday seriously injured an 18-year-old woman. Officers were called to the 2500 block of S. Seneca at around 1:05 a.m. The victim had a gunshot wound to her right forearm and was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was arguing with an unknown suspect when the suspect shot her.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com