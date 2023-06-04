Wichita shootings injure 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two shootings, in addition to a shooting at a Wichita QuikTrip that injured an 18-year-old Saturday night, left two other young people injured this weekend.

The first happened at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday and hospitalized a 19-year-old man. The shooting happened in the 2900 block of S. Richmond Court, where officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot to his right lower leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting early Sunday seriously injured an 18-year-old woman. Officers were called to the 2500 block of S. Seneca at around 1:05 a.m. The victim had a gunshot wound to her right forearm and was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was arguing with an unknown suspect when the suspect shot her.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shootings.

