Widely scattered showers and storms Today and Monday

Severe weather is unlikely
Hit or miss storms through Monday
Hit or miss storms through Monday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours varies from a few hundredths of an inch to as much as 2.89″ reported in Oakley, KS. More rain is needed to break the drought, despite the beneficial rains of the past few days.

More widely scattered showers and storms are possible today, both this morning and later in the afternoon. Forecast rainfall amounts through Monday suggest 0.25-1.00″ of rain (widely scattered) across Kansas. Determining “where” these isolated storms pop-up is rather difficult to forecast, however we know this trend will continue today and into Monday. After that, a general drying trend is most likely Tuesday through Thursday, before another round of scattered storms enters the forecast Thursday, Friday and will continue through next weekend. For south-central Kansas, after widely scattered storms Monday, our next chance of moisture comes Friday night.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the next 10 days with a few spots near 90.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 85

Tonight: Any storms ending early, then clearing. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms through the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 86

Tomorrow Night: Any storms ending early, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered PM and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

