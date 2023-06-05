AMBER ALERT issued for Topeka siblings

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Topeka police have issued an Amber Alert for four children who were taken by their mother Monday morning.

Police said around 10:34 a.m., Au’Vae Riley, Da’avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas.  The children’s father said the statements from Thomas indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger.

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's accused of taking her four children. Police said the children are in imminent danger.(Topeka Police Department)

 Thomas and the children were last seen at 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka. She was driving a silver 2009 GMC Acadia bearing KS temporary license plate number C953627.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle.  If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

