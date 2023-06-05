Wichita City Council to consider expanding mental health response team

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider continuing the ICT One program.

The program puts mental health care workers on calls with first responders to assist in cases where mental health is a concern.

ICT One was started in 2019 as a pilot program.

If approved, the city will work with COMCARE to keep eight mental health professionals on call. Sedgwick County commissioners will also consider this on Wednesday.

