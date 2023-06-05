Habitat for Humanity builds home for Wichita family during Riverfest

Habitat for Humanity builds a home for a family that recently moved to Wichita.
Habitat for Humanity builds a home for a family that recently moved to Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During the 51st annual Riverfest celebration, the organization, Habitat for Humanity, is building a home for a Wichita family in need.

On the third day of Wichita’s biggest festival, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity were outside the city’s Chamber of Commerce building a home for a family that recently moved to Wichita.

“It’s the right thing to do. I’ve always had housing and never worried about where I wanted to live,” said Bill Bauk, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. “It’s just a way to give back to those who haven’t been as fortunate as I have.”

Bill Bauk has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for more than 25 years. Bauk said the organization works across the U.S. and overseas to build homes for those in need.

“It’s just a chance to have camaraderie. I travel around every year somewhere to build. So, I’ve got friends from all over the United States. We get together every year and built habitat houses,” said Bauk.

Wichita’s Habitat for Humanity is building a home for family that’s originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“They applied, filled out an application, and went through an interview process and were selected,” said Bauk.

However, being selected doesn’t mean the family gets the house for free. Bauk said the organization puts each family on a path for success.

“It’s a good program. It’s not a giveaway. The people have to do sweat equity. They have to make sure their bills are all up to date. They go through financial management classes to learn how to manage their money,” said Bauk.

At the end of Riverfest, crews will transport the walls of the home to its designated site. Subcontractors will take part in the home building process to complete all of the electrical and mechanical work.

Bauk said the completion of the project is estimated for October 2023.

