Hail, wind, rain move through south-central Kansas Monday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was another round of storms in south-central Kansas Monday afternoon. Strong winds, rain and hail were the main threat as the weather moved across Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties.

Rainfall at the 12 News studios measured 0.86 inches, according to Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen. Others around the city of Wichita sent in rain gauge readings with totals of as much as 1.33 inches. Pea-sized hail also fell from the sky covering the ground in some areas.

Street flooding was reported in the Old Town area near Murdock and Washington. Both east and westbound lanes of traffic on Kellogg were reduced to two lanes while emergency crews responded to an accident during the torrential downpour. It’s unknown if the weather had a direct impact.

Storms moved into Wichita Monday afternoon flooding some streets, like 8th and Washington (pictured here), near downtown Wichita. (KWCH)

LaChelle Shay sent in two videos from south of downtown Wichita showing high winds blowing a trampoline across the street and into the front of her home. Top wind speeds measured 58 mph at Eisenhower Airport and 67 mph in northwest Wichita.

Some larger hail possible near Conway Springs and near or just west of Maize. #kswx pic.twitter.com/7SqEAjsF7U — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) June 5, 2023

