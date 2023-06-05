Hail, wind, rain move through south-central Kansas Monday afternoon

High winds blew a trampoline into a house south of downtown Wichita Monday afternoon.
High winds blew a trampoline into a house south of downtown Wichita Monday afternoon.(Lachelle Shay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was another round of storms in south-central Kansas Monday afternoon. Strong winds, rain and hail were the main threat as the weather moved across Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties.

Rainfall at the 12 News studios measured 0.86 inches, according to Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen. Others around the city of Wichita sent in rain gauge readings with totals of as much as 1.33 inches. Pea-sized hail also fell from the sky covering the ground in some areas.

Street flooding was reported in the Old Town area near Murdock and Washington. Both east and westbound lanes of traffic on Kellogg were reduced to two lanes while emergency crews responded to an accident during the torrential downpour. It’s unknown if the weather had a direct impact.

Storms moved into Wichita Monday afternoon flooding some streets, like 8th and Washington...
Storms moved into Wichita Monday afternoon flooding some streets, like 8th and Washington (pictured here), near downtown Wichita.(KWCH)

LaChelle Shay sent in two videos from south of downtown Wichita showing high winds blowing a trampoline across the street and into the front of her home. Top wind speeds measured 58 mph at Eisenhower Airport and 67 mph in northwest Wichita.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the...
Teen injured in shooting at Wichita QuikTrip
Washington State head coach Brian Green and players react during an NCAA baseball game against...
Report: WSU hires Washington State’s Brian Green to be next baseball coach
Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, mother in custody
Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Wichita shootings injure 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man

Latest News

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, mother in custody
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon.
Wichita man arrested, accused of stealing Amazon delivery van
Rawlins Co. school fire
Rawlins Co. school fire
Fire at Rawlins County school.
Surveillance video sought after fire breaks out at Rawlins County Jr.-Sr. High School