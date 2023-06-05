Isolated storms once again around the state this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the recent weather pattern that has delivered daily storms to the state promises to stay in place this week. However, with less moisture to work with, the storms this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will be few and far between.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will warm into the near normal middle 80s this afternoon underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible between 1 pm and sunset, but most areas will stay, and nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

While a storm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday afternoon, most of the state will stay dry tomorrow and Wednesday and that will allow temperatures to trend higher. Both days will warm into the upper 80s, and possibly lower 90s.

A stronger system moving in from the east will increase the chance of showers and storms across the state on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While the exact timing and severity of the storms is uncertain, the activity should be more widespread with heavy rain at times.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 86.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storm. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny; afternoon storms possible.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms likely.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 83. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

