Kansas receives $27.5 million to reduce train collisions and blocked crossings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today announced it has awarded more than $27.5 million to the state of Kansas in Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) Grant Program funding for 3 projects. Nationally, the RCE Program will provide over $570 million in funding for 63 projects in 32 states.

This inaugural round of funding will address more than 400 at-grade crossings nationwide, improve safety, and make it easier to get around railroad tracks by adding grade separations, closing at-grade crossings, and improving existing at-grade crossings where train tracks and roads intersect.

Last year, there were more than 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions in the U.S. and more than 30,000 reports of blocked crossings submitted to FRA’s public complaint portal.

Along with projects that build or upgrade physical infrastructure at railroad crossings, FRA awarded $15.7 million for planning activities and $33.1 million for project development and design activities that will build a pipeline of projects for future funding. Twenty two percent of all funding, $127.5 million, was awarded to projects in rural areas or on Tribal lands.

Projects supported by RCE Program funding in Kansas include:

Corridor Improvement Project Involving 15 Street Crossings with BNSF Railroad within City of Emporia ($601,000)

City of Emporia

This corridor study will evaluate solutions to eliminate 12 at-grade crossings along a two-mile section of BNSF’s Emporia Subdivision. This corridor averages 82 daily train crossings, with trains averaging 8,000 feet in length. BNSF Railway will partner with the City of Emporia in this study, and both entities will contribute a 50 percent total non-Federal match.

119th Street, Woodland to Northgate - BNSF Separation and Crossing Elimination Safety Improvement Project ($17,987,495)

City of Olathe

This project will support construction to eliminate an at-grade crossing at Woodland Road and Northgate Street and build a road overpass with pedestrian sidewalk that will span over BNSF Railway’s rail line. The new structure will provide a safer route to schools and neighborhoods, a direct bike/pedestrian connection to a trail system, and a direct connection to I-35 and KS State Highway 7. The City of Olathe and the Johnson County Assistance Road System fund will contribute a 53percent non-Federal match.

Grade Crossing Closures and Construction of Grade-Separated Highway Overpass on the BNSF Southern Transcon main line ($8,864,725)

City of Wellington

The project will fund development and construction for the elimination of all six grade crossings along the BNSF Railway in the City of Wellington, creating a “sealed corridor” with no train-vehicle interaction or exposure. This busy route carries approximately 96 trains daily, and trains currently occupy crossings approximately 30 to 40 percent of the day. The project will also construct a grade-separated highway overpass with pedestrian accommodations. The City of Wellington and BNSF Railway will contribute a 36 percent non-Federal match.

There are more than 130,000 miles of railroad track in the U.S. and improving safety in the communities where they run is a priority for the Department.

Over each of the next four years, additional RCE Program funding will be made available annually. Project selections for other grant programs that will improve freight rail safety and efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and expand the passenger rail network – representing billions of dollars in infrastructure law investments – will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com