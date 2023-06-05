KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Drew Bryant

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: NHS secretary, WSU Shocker Junior Honors Scholar, African American Recognition Award from College Board

High School Involvement: Theater, Science Olympiad, Scholars Bowl, Band, NHS, Tennis

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was born in Chicago

Dream Job: An Engineer at Space X

College & Major: Undecided, Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: Go to College and work on rockets

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com