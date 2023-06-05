KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Drew Bryant
Trinity Academy
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: NHS secretary, WSU Shocker Junior Honors Scholar, African American Recognition Award from College Board
High School Involvement: Theater, Science Olympiad, Scholars Bowl, Band, NHS, Tennis
Fun Fact about Yourself: I was born in Chicago
Dream Job: An Engineer at Space X
College & Major: Undecided, Mechanical Engineering
Future Plans: Go to College and work on rockets
