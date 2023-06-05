KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hanna Hudson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: I have been on Principal’s Honor Roll (achieving a 4.0) for all four years of high school, meaning by the time I graduate I will have reached valedictorian status, and due to my involvement in IB and AP classes, my weighted GPA has put me at the top of my class.

High School Involvement: I have been in the International Baccalaureate program for all four years of high school, I have been on the school’s yearbook staff for two and a half years, I am the club officer in charge of making all designs for the Desi Club (a club that celebrates South Asian culture that my friends started last year), I am an active member of my school’s Spanish Club

Fun Fact about Yourself: Before starting high school and getting involved with the IB program I was a dancer for 10 years, with the last four years being involved in competitive dancing.

Dream Job: Graphic Designer

College & Major: Drury University, Graphic Design Major

Future Plans: Once graduating from college I am not sure where I will end up living, as I am attending an out-of-state college, but I hope I will be able to get a job as a graphic designer (or in an area in which I can use my skills developed throughout my college years.

