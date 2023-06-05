KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hanna Hudson

Wichita East High Shool
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: I have been on Principal’s Honor Roll (achieving a 4.0) for all four years of high school, meaning by the time I graduate I will have reached valedictorian status, and due to my involvement in IB and AP classes, my weighted GPA has put me at the top of my class.

High School Involvement: I have been in the International Baccalaureate program for all four years of high school, I have been on the school’s yearbook staff for two and a half years, I am the club officer in charge of making all designs for the Desi Club (a club that celebrates South Asian culture that my friends started last year), I am an active member of my school’s Spanish Club

Fun Fact about Yourself: Before starting high school and getting involved with the IB program I was a dancer for 10 years, with the last four years being involved in competitive dancing.

Dream Job: Graphic Designer

College & Major: Drury University, Graphic Design Major

Future Plans: Once graduating from college I am not sure where I will end up living, as I am attending an out-of-state college, but I hope I will be able to get a job as a graphic designer (or in an area in which I can use my skills developed throughout my college years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officers were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened in the...
Teen injured in shooting at Wichita QuikTrip
Washington State head coach Brian Green and players react during an NCAA baseball game against...
Report: WSU hires Washington State’s Brian Green to be next baseball coach
Sign for Quinter High School in Quinter, Kansas
Quinter HS track team responds to controversial call that ended state title hopes
The weather didn't stop the community of Wichita from showing up to the second day of the...
Wichita community gathers for Riverfest despite the rainy weather
Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure...
UPDATE: Russell Fire Chief in ‘good condition’ after structure fire, explosion

Latest News

Drew Bryant
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Drew Bryant
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Bryant, Francis, Le
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hudson, England, Million, Brewer
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Brauer, Palmer, Lee