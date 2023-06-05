Man charged in deadly hit-and-run arrested again for racing motorcycle, stunt riding

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from February, was arrested again late last month, accused of racing and stunt riding. The Wichita Police Department said on May 27, it arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon, of Valley Center, for “felony racing on highways and racing and sideshow, stemming from a Stunt Rider Project investigation.”

On May 27, WPD said its traffic unit witnessed Faimon riding his motorcycle west on Waterman, “doing a wheelie.”

“Officers cautiously followed Faimon to the parking garage of Gander Mountain contacted him, and placed him under arrest,” Wichita police said in a Monday (June 5) news release.

During the investigation, officers learned of Faimon’s second-degree murder charge from the hit-and-run crash three months earlier. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Faimon was out on bond and a preliminary hearing in the deadly hit-and-run case is set for June 15.

“In that case, Faimon was doing a wheelie on Broadway when he struck a pedestrian and killed her,” police said.

WPD identified the pedestrian as 48-year-old Kristine Sheffield, of Wichita. She died at a local hospital. WPD said officers impounded the motorcycle Faimon was riding when the crash happened.

Police said Faimon’s May 27 “stunt-driving” arrest was part of a project that’s gone on for about a week.

“In the seven days that the [Stunt Rider Project] has been conducted so far, 18 people have been arrested for stunt driving and other charges,” WPD said in its news release said. “Seventeen vehicles have been impounded and two guns have been recovered.”

