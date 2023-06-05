Rawlins County crews respond to possible fire at school

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Fire at Rawlins County school.(Sara Schmidt)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Atwood Police say crews are responding to a possible fire at Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School.

There are no confirmed reports of an actual fire, but the Atwood Police Department said on social media that 8th Street is closed to everyone except emergency services between Vine Street and State Street.

Main Street is closed at 7th Street.

