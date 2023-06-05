Sedgwick Co. detention deputy beaten unconscious, inmate identified as suspect

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County detention deputy was taken to the hospital on Monday after being assaulted by an inmate. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Sedgwick County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate is currently housed in Restrictive Housing and was out of his cell during his allotted time out. When the inmate’s time was up, the deputy directed the inmate to return to his cell. The inmate struck the deputy, knocking the deputy to the ground, and the inmate continued striking the deputy until the deputy was unconscious.

A second attack occurred when the deputy regained consciousness and tried to stand up. Another inmate came to the deputy’s assistance and helped carry the deputy to a more secure area until assistance arrived. The attack was unprovoked, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment. They received seven stitches and sustained multiple facial fractures. After receiving treatment, the deputy is expected to return home.

The sheriff’s office has identified the inmate as Denzel Cooper. He has been in custody since December 29, 2021, for aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, and several counts of battery against law enforcement officers.

After the investigation into this incident is completed, this case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review.

