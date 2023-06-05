Spot storms return for Tuesday

A few will have some heavy rainfall
Hit and miss storms Tuesday
Hit and miss storms Tuesday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pop up storms across Kansas this evening will drop off the map as we approach sunset. Most of the storms have had some heavy downpours and brief gusty winds, but overall, the severe threat remains quite low.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight with light winds and a few clouds. Sunshine will be common early Tuesday, but watch for clouds and a few pop-up storms into the afternoon. The least likely area to see storms will be in far western Kansas. Some heavy downpours and brief gusty winds will once again be possible.

Wednesdays forecast calls for a break in the rain with highs in the 80s. The winds will remain light.

Thursday starts another stretch of active weather with some afternoon and evening storm chances. And the potential of storms will once again be around Friday and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storms fade, then partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated P.M. showers/storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 88 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 64 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 61 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

