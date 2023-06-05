Where’s Shane? Music Theatre Wichita Rock of Ages

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to rock!

This morning on Where’s Shane we’re getting a look at Rock of Ages at Music Theatre Wichita! If you’re looking for a reason to grab your jean jacket, annihilate a whole can of hairspray and jam out to some classic rock favorites, the Capital Federal Amphitheater is where you want to be this weekend.

You can find more information at mtwichita.org/shows/rock-of-ages.

