Where’s Shane? Music Theatre Wichita Rock of Ages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s time to rock!

This morning on Where’s Shane we’re getting a look at Rock of Ages at Music Theatre Wichita! If you’re looking for a reason to grab your jean jacket, annihilate a whole can of hairspray and jam out to some classic rock favorites, the Capital Federal Amphitheater is where you want to be this weekend.

You can find more information at mtwichita.org/shows/rock-of-ages.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com