Wichita man arrested, accused of stealing Amazon delivery van

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 52-year-old man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van.

Police said the theft happened on June 1 in the 600 block of North Topeka. An Amazon delivery driver called 911 to report a man jumped into his van and drove off with the packages inside.

The auto theft was broadcasted on all police channels. Captain Slaughter with the Wichita Police Department was in the area. He located the stolen van, and a short pursuit ensued. It was called off once officers discovered the van had a GPS.

Officers tracked the GPS and located the van near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Belmont Street. Captain Slaughter saw a man walking away from the van carrying a large package. He stopped the man and identified him as Clifford Parker.

He was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for felony theft, auto burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and felony evade and elude.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com