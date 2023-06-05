Wichita State BSB: Wichita State names Green Head Baseball Coach

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) – A veteran leader with nine seasons of head coaching experience, Brian Green was named the fifth head coach in the modern era of Wichita State baseball, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced Monday.

Wichita State Athletics will introduce Coach Green at a press conference this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the home locker room at Eck Stadium. The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed live on ESPN+. Those attending can enter through the baseball offices located on the west side of the facility.

“What a monumental opportunity to lead Shocker Baseball,” Green said. “Since learning of the opportunity in recent days, we haven’t slept and we are excited to join Shocker Nation. We are blessed to lead one of the most storied traditions in college baseball. Sharing the same dugout Gene Stephenson built is the honor of all honors.

“Shocker Nation, I can promise you we are coming to work; to work hard and to get to the College World Series. Our singular focus, attention and objective is to represent you in Omaha, making that dream a reality once again! Becki, Emily, Zoe and I are grateful to President Rick Muma and Director of Athletics Kevin Saal for this tremendous opportunity and honor. We can’t wait to jump headfirst into the Wichita community. Go Shockers!”

Green comes to Wichita State after four seasons at the helm of Washington State, where he improved the Cougars win total in each of his four campaigns. Inheriting a program that won 11 games in 2019, Green guided Washington State to four straight seasons above .500, the first such stretch of success for the Cougars since 2006-10.

Green went 91-79 overall in his four seasons in Pullman, including a 29-win season in 2023 that matched the most wins for Washington State since 2010.

Prior to his tenure with Wazzu, Green revitalized the program at his alma mater New Mexico State, authoring college baseball’s biggest turnaround in 2016. Following an 11-38-1 mark in his first year with the Aggies, Green led New Mexico State to a 34-23 record the following season, a 23-win improvement. He followed up the impressive turnaround with a 35-20 season in 2017, then engineered a historic 2018 campaign. The Aggies finished 40-22 and claimed their first WAC tournament title, advancing to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2012. Green went 38-17 in his final season in Las Cruces, posting the best winning percentage for NMSU in a decade.

In nine total seasons as a head coach, Green owns a career record of 249-201-1, good for a .553 winning percentage. Green has appeared in seven NCAA Regionals as a head coach or assistant coach at the Division I level.

“Brian has developed into one of the most respected and balanced leaders in college baseball,” Saal said. “Serving 10 years as a Pac-12/SEC assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, and nine years leading two unique programs in distinctly different leagues, Brian has ushered transformational and unprecedented results.

“Brian’s work ethic, attention to detail and commitment to purpose fuels record recruiting and player development outcomes. Additionally, through his dynamic personality, engaging approach and authentic connections, Brian has become an invaluable member of his community. We are thrilled to welcome Brian, Becki, Emily and Zoe to the Shocker Family.”

Green brings a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters, highlighted by consecutive top-five ranked junior college classes in 2021 and 2022. While at New Mexico State, he helped recruit and develop eventual first round draft pick Nick Gonzales (#7 overall pick – Pittsburgh Pirates) and at Washington State he oversaw the development of Kyle Manzardo (#63 overall pick – Tampa Bay Rays), the highest Washington State draft pick in 30 years. Green and his staff brought in four consecutive nationally ranked recruiting classes while at New Mexico State, and at Washington State he inked the #29-ranked class in the country in 2021. Over the course of his coaching career, Green has developed more than 50 players who have gone on to play Major League Baseball.

Green’s tutelage has helped produce multiple All-Americans and Academic All-Americans in addition to winners of prestigious national awards such as the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, John Olerud Award, and numerous national Player of the Year accolades.

Off the field, Green’s teams have been consistently recognized for their community impact and academic achievement. At New Mexico State, Green and the Aggies won four consecutive community service awards, compiling more than 6,000 hours of service over five years. Green’s emphasis on academic achievement regularly yields team-record GPAs, honor roll recipients and Academic All-Americans.

Prior to his two head coaching stints, Green has served as an assistant coach at Kentucky (2009-14) and UCLA (2005-08), in addition to previous coaching roles at Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego, Chapman University, Cal Poly-Pomona, and Riverside City College.

Green, a native of Temecula, Calif., graduated from New Mexico State with a degree in business management in 1995 and earned his master’s degree in education from National University in 1997. He played collegiately at Riverside City College, Chapman University, and New Mexico State.

Green is married to the former Becki Francis and they have two daughters, Emily and Zoe.

