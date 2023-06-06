1 dead, 2 hospitalized from suspected fentanyl overdoses in Lawrence

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said three people were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, first responders were called to the 900 block of Connecticut Street and pronounced a 39-year-old man dead at the scene.

Thirty minutes later, police drove to the 400 block of Illinois Street and found a 19-year-old victim in need of medical attention. That person was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

At 3:34 a.m., officers stated callers from the homeless support site at 100 Maple Street informed dispatch of a 39-year-old woman requiring help. She received seven doses of Naloxone before officers arrived to find her breathing and with a pulse, the police department stated.

She was then taken to a hospital.

Police said that at each call, officers found evidence to believe fentanyl was the cause.

