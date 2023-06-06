2 injured in separate shootings in Wichita

Wichita police responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon after a man suffered a gunshot...
Wichita police responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are on the scene of multiple shootings in north Wichita.

The first incident occurred near 18th and Chautauqua. That’s where a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

About an hour later, officers were called to the area of 18th and Jackson for another shooting. There, a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown whether the shootings are related.

