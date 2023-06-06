Free COVID-19 tests available for all Kansas communities through mid-June

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a change to the Project Access...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a change to the Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT), allowing all Kansas households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 15, 2023.(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said all Kansas households will be allowed to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 15, 2023.

Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household can place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house. Kansans who need more support to order tests may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

KDHE has already distributed 308,615 tests to Kansas families through Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT).

“The ending of the public health emergency is expected to change access to free testing, but our partnership with Project ACT helps us continue to ease access for households with limited access to health care,” said Joan Duve, M.D., state health officer. “Testing continues to help Kansans know whether to stay home or to seek treatment.”

Individuals should check their test’s expiration date before using it. If the date has passed, the test may still be appropriate to use; check for an FDA extension at fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests.

The Project ACT program is made possible through a partnership between KDHE and The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, mother in custody
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Fire at Rawlins County school.
Surveillance video sought after fire breaks out at Rawlins County Jr.-Sr. High School
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Denzel Cooper assaulted a detention at the jail on...
Sedgwick Co. detention deputy beaten unconscious, inmate identified as suspect

Latest News

Kennel cough
New cases of kennel cough spotlight health concern in dogs
ama
Kansans to travel to Washington, D.C. to advocate for nutrition programs
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment held a town hall meting about contaminated...
Public meeting addresses health study concerning contaminated land in NE Wichita
Wichita Biomedical Campus
Planned healthcare facility and education in Wichita area receive millions in state funding