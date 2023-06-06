Free COVID-19 tests available for all Kansas communities through mid-June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said all Kansas households will be allowed to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 15, 2023.

Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household can place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house. Kansans who need more support to order tests may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

KDHE has already distributed 308,615 tests to Kansas families through Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT).

“The ending of the public health emergency is expected to change access to free testing, but our partnership with Project ACT helps us continue to ease access for households with limited access to health care,” said Joan Duve, M.D., state health officer. “Testing continues to help Kansans know whether to stay home or to seek treatment.”

Individuals should check their test’s expiration date before using it. If the date has passed, the test may still be appropriate to use; check for an FDA extension at fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests.

The Project ACT program is made possible through a partnership between KDHE and The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital.

