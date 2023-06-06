Great Bend Utilities addresses water leaks

Water meter
Water meter(WAFB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Great Bend Utilities says the water leaks from meter pits around town were caused by changing meters during the city’s water meter upgrades.

The leaks stem from the plumbing that hold the water meters in place, or the valves that turn the meter off and on. The leaks have been placed on a list and the City is planning to begin repairs next week. The City said water bills will not be affected if water is leaking on the outflow side of the City’s plumbing.

If you have any further concerns or issues, contact Utilities at (620) 793-4170 or the Front Door Building at (620) 793-4100.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Jason Cauley, Public Works Director, (620) 793-4150 jcauley@greatbendks.net.

