Hutchinson man arrested for child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 55-year-old Hutchinson man for child sex crimes. Hutchinson PD said its Special Operations Division and Investigations Division arrested William Eric Allen for indecent solicitation of a child to commit or submit to an unlawful sex act, indecent solicitation of a child to enter a vehicle, building, room or secluded place, electronic solicitation of a child (14-15 years old) and sexual exploitation of a child.

Allen is in the Reno County Jail, held on $250,000 bond.

As police continue investigating, Hutchinson PD asks anyone with information about the case to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or calling the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816.

