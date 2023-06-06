Kansas abortion restrictions challenged in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas abortion providers on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state challenging multiple abortion restrictions.

Plaintiffs, Dr. Traci Lynn Nauser, Dr. Tristan Fowler and the Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood, argue that the new laws will make abortion care harder to access by “creating delays and forcing providers to relay inaccurate, misleading information that threatens patients’ health and undermines medical ethics.”

The lawsuit states that a law set to take effect July 1 “forces providers to falsely tell their patients that a medication abortion can be “reversed,” an unproven claim not based on medicine or science.”

The abortion providers say the requirements violate of the state constitution, including the rights to abortion and free speech.

“Even though abortion is protected as a fundamental right under the state constitution, Kansas lawmakers have singled out abortion providers and patients with medically unnecessary restrictions,” reads a release on the lawsuit.

Those listed in the lawsuit have asked the court to immediately block the state’s medication abortion “reversal” law before it takes effect on July 1. Other restrictions being challenged in the lawsuit include:

A requirement that patients receive state-mandated information, including medical statements that abortion poses a “risk of premature birth in future pregnancies” and “risk of breast cancer.”

Requirements that certain state-mandated information be received in printed form, in specific typeface, font size, and color 24 hours in advance of an abortion, which the providers say could delay access to time-sensitive health care.

A requirement for patients to wait 30 minutes after meeting with their abortion provider before they may receive abortion care.

A law requiring providers to relay to patients at least five times that a medication abortion can be “reversed.”

Last August, Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights in the state.

