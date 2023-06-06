Kansas abortion restrictions challenged in court

Kansas flag
Kansas flag(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas abortion providers on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state challenging multiple abortion restrictions.

Plaintiffs, Dr. Traci Lynn Nauser, Dr. Tristan Fowler and the Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood, argue that the new laws will make abortion care harder to access by “creating delays and forcing providers to relay inaccurate, misleading information that threatens patients’ health and undermines medical ethics.”

The lawsuit states that a law set to take effect July 1 “forces providers to falsely tell their patients that a medication abortion can be “reversed,” an unproven claim not based on medicine or science.”

The abortion providers say the requirements violate of the state constitution, including the rights to abortion and free speech.

“Even though abortion is protected as a fundamental right under the state constitution, Kansas lawmakers have singled out abortion providers and patients with medically unnecessary restrictions,” reads a release on the lawsuit.

Those listed in the lawsuit have asked the court to immediately block the state’s medication abortion “reversal” law before it takes effect on July 1. Other restrictions being challenged in the lawsuit include:

  • A requirement that patients receive state-mandated information, including medical statements that abortion poses a “risk of premature birth in future pregnancies” and “risk of breast cancer.”
  • Requirements that certain state-mandated information be received in printed form, in specific typeface, font size, and color 24 hours in advance of an abortion, which the providers say could delay access to time-sensitive health care.
  • A requirement for patients to wait 30 minutes after meeting with their abortion provider before they may receive abortion care.
  • A law requiring providers to relay to patients at least five times that a medication abortion can be “reversed.”

Last August, Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights in the state.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, mother in custody
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Fire at Rawlins County school.
Surveillance video sought after fire breaks out at Rawlins County Jr.-Sr. High School
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Denzel Cooper assaulted a detention at the jail on...
Sedgwick Co. detention deputy beaten unconscious, inmate identified as suspect

Latest News

motorcycle generic
Wichita police cracking down on stunt-riding groups
KWCH Building You
Week of June 5: Job of the day
Water meter
Great Bend Utilities addresses water leaks
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Woman found unconscious, lying in street in east Wichita