Less likely for rain Wednesday, but chances return soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hit and miss thunderstorms will be history around sunset tonight and a break from the rain may be on the way for midweek. The forecast calls for mostly dry weather on Wednesday, but the exception could be southwest Kansas where a few showers may pop up.

While severe weather chances remain very low with evening storms, a few may have some gusty winds and small hail. Torrential rainfall is likely under the heaviest storms. Low temperatures into Wednesday will be in the 50s and 60s. Highs will return to the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will bring potential hit and miss storms to central and eastern Kansas. Highs will remain in the 80s.

Even better chances for rain should be on the way for Friday and Saturday. The timing remains a bit uncertain, but we could see the storms linger into the overnight, especially Saturday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storm chance, then mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Light winds. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 88 Becoming partly cloudy; a few PM and evening storms.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 66 Increasing clouds with evening and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 63 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

