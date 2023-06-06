Lightning strike damages, temporarily closes College Hill business

Lightning strike at Frost.
Lightning strike at Frost.(Frost)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lightning strike badly damaged a business in College Hill Monday afternoon.

The strike will close Frost, an ice cream shop on E. Douglas, for about two months. A picture on social media showed significant damage to the ceiling and walls.

“We are heartbroken, but we know we will come back stronger than ever,” the post read.

