Lightning strike damages, temporarily closes College Hill business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lightning strike badly damaged a business in College Hill Monday afternoon.

The strike will close Frost, an ice cream shop on E. Douglas, for about two months. A picture on social media showed significant damage to the ceiling and walls.

“We are heartbroken, but we know we will come back stronger than ever,” the post read.

