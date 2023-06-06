Spotty storms this afternoon for eastern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the recent weather pattern that has delivered daily storms to the state promises to stay in place this week. However, with less moisture to work with, the storms this afternoon will be few and far between and confined to (mainly) south-central Kansas.

Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will warm into the near normal middle to upper 80s this afternoon underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible between 2 pm and sunset, but most areas will stay. Like Monday, heavy rain is the main concern with the storms.

With little to no (upper level) moisture to work with, Wednesday will be (mostly) storm-free. Factor in mainly sunny skies and it will also be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A stronger system moving in from the east will increase the chance of showers and storms across the state on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While the exact timing and severity of the storms is uncertain, the activity should be more widespread with heavy rain at times.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storm. Wind: E 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 89.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 88. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms possible.

Sat: Low: 65. High: 83. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 58. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

