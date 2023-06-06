Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ, HIDEAWAY, CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Police in Wisconsin say a teenager’s body was found inside a crushed SUV at a tow lot.

The 17-year-old was found dead in the back seat of the mangled vehicle after it sat at a Southside lot for four days.

Milwaukee police say the wrecked car was involved in a crash Thursday. Investigators say the SUV was towed into the lot after it was found crashed into a tree.

They say the vehicle was stolen and the 16-year-old driver was arrested.

A mother who says she drops off her kids of at daycare in the area spoke about the incident off-camera. She claims she saw the moment the driver crashed into a tree.

“I’d seen the car get hit and spun out of control like it couldn’t stop. Once it spun multiple times it hit a tree and once it hit the tree, I’d seen the doors open to the car,” she said.

She called police and then watched as the driver attempted to leave.

“There was like so much blood and he was like trying to like get up, and it looked like he was trying to run away from the scene,” she said. “Everybody was telling him to lay down and then that’s when the police arrived.”

Large pieces of debris from the SUV could still be seen Monday lying on the grass where police said the crash happened, all matching the description the witness gave.

Surveillance footage from the bar down the alley shows police squads arrive and stay for the next two hours.

While investigators work to identify the 17-year-old victim, questions still remain on how police missed the teen in the back of the vehicle.

According to police standard operating procedure, officers are required to thoroughly search automobiles before they’re towed.

