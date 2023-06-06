Train derailment causes closure to US 400 near Dodge City

Train derailment near Dodge City.
Train derailment near Dodge City.(Ford County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A train derailment in Ford County has reduced US 400 near Dodge City has closed westbound lanes.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the derailment forced alternate routes for those traveling east on Trail Street toward Ft. Dodge and west on Highway 400 from Ford to Dodge City.

The nearby Cargill is open for employees.

The derailment caused major damage to the tracks and highway. There were no reports of injuries. Railroad crews responded to the scene for repairs.

