W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them

The dental office says the trees were stolen.
By KWCH Staff and Cale Chapman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees at a west Wichita dental office made an unexpected discovery Saturday when they arrived for work at the office. Four of the business’s trees are missing.

The office had placed landscaping trees outside to cover up their trashcans. Only one of them remains. Representing Wakim Dentistry and Family Dental Group, Mimi Wakim said surveillance footage shows people “very freely” taking the trees and putting them in the trunk of their car before leaving.

“Every tree cost $150 and it was very hard to get the into a pot that doesn’t fly away with the wind. We had to get cement, rocks and cement in the pot, so they were pretty heavy,” Wakim said.

She said security footage captured the suspect vehicle’s tag number.

“We know who they are. We have police come and make a report,” Wakim said.

