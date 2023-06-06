W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Employees at a west Wichita dental office made an unexpected discovery Saturday when they arrived for work at the office. Four of the business’s trees are missing.

The office had placed landscaping trees outside to cover up their trashcans. Only one of them remains. Representing Wakim Dentistry and Family Dental Group, Mimi Wakim said surveillance footage shows people “very freely” taking the trees and putting them in the trunk of their car before leaving.

“Every tree cost $150 and it was very hard to get the into a pot that doesn’t fly away with the wind. We had to get cement, rocks and cement in the pot, so they were pretty heavy,” Wakim said.

She said security footage captured the suspect vehicle’s tag number.

“We know who they are. We have police come and make a report,” Wakim said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com