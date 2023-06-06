Week of June 5: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring multiple types of openings for mechanics.

MONDAY: Assembly Mechanic | Cox Machine Inc. | Wichita | $15 | • Qualifications: High School Diploma or Equivalent • Ability to read and understand blueprints and schematics • Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds at a time | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12548470 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental. | Cox Machine Inc. has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Aerospace Mechanic | Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc | Wichita | $20 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Be at least 18 years of age • Complete a background check and drug screen with results acceptable to management | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12548476 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Disability, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K. | Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc has 1 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Garage Diesel Mechanic | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | $21.10 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must be able to work in hot and cold climates, with some work outside from time to time •C.D.L. Class A | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517935 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Hiland Dairy has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Shop Supervisor - Lead Mechanic | Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix | Wichita | $18 - $25 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Must have experience supervising people and delegating tasks • Must have experience in heavy construction equipment | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12543926 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Kansas Paving/Kansas Ready Mix has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Maintenance Mechanic | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | $18 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Previous manufacturing maintenance experience preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12548475 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Creekstone Farms has 23 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

