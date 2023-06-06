Wichita State softball coach Kristi Bredbenner signs through 2028

Kristi Bredbenner.
Kristi Bredbenner.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State and softball coach Kristi Bredbenner have agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2028, athletic director Kevin Saal announced Tuesday morning.

Bredbenner just completed her 12th season at WSU. She led the Shockers to a 44-12 season and the program’s third consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. Five of Wichita State’s seven NCAA Regional appearances have come during Bredbenner’s tenure. The 44 wins in 2023 were the second most in school history. Wichita State has three 40-win seasons, two of those coming under Bredbenner’s guidance.

In 2023, WSU won the American Athletic Conference regular season title, the program’s second as a member of the AAC. Three of the four regular-season conference championships in program history have come under Bredbenner, and 49 players have earned all-conference accolades. She has also produced the program’s only All-Americans during the last three seasons in Sydney McKinney, Addison Barnard and Lauren Lucas. McKinney just wrapped

In her 12 seasons at WSU, Bredbenner has a career record of 364-264-1. She is the school’s winningest coach and is approaching her 700th career win. As a college coach, Bredbenner has amassed 690 wins in 19 seasons. Prior to Wichita State, she spent six seasons at Emporia State and one at Truman State.

