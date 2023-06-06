Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old mother in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have arrested 19-year-old La’Niha Banks in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Lationna Johnson of Wichita.

Police had been searching for Banks following a shooting last month in Old Town. On May 19 around 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1000 block of E 1st Street N. They learned Johnson was trying to break up a fight in the parking lot. Once the fight was over, she started to drive away when one of the females involved in the fight shot into Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson suffered two gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died a couple of days later.

Wichita police arrested Banks on Tuesday in connection to the shooting. She was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on one count of felony murder, two counts of criminal discharge into an occupied vehicle, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Case Number 23C043782.

