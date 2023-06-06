WPD: Woman found unconscious, lying in street in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious near 13th and Webb Road.

A spokesperson for the Wichita Police Department said the woman was found around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. She was lying in the middle of the street in the 1000 block of North Webb Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say at this point, there’s no evidence that she was struck by a vehicle, but they are trying to figure out how she got into the road.

The road will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com