18-year-old dies in Montgomery Co. crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old Coffeyville woman died in a crash Sunday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. on County Road 4300, 1.6 miles north of U-166. A vehicle driven by Mackenzie Kendall was southbound when it crossed the center line, overcorrected and went off the roadway to the west. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Impala, struck a metal fence and came to rest in a field.

Kendall was hospitalized in Tulsa, where she later died. She was wearing her seat belt. The Montgomery County Chronicle reported that she had just graduated from Field Kinley High School.

Two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were uninjured.

