4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four people suffered injuries, one critically in a west Wichita crash that prompted a heavy emergency response and a highway ramp closure. The ramp connecting eastbound Kellogg to southbound I-235 was closed as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

In the crash reported a little before 8 p.m., a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper said a Corvette convertible was traveling south on I-235 when it left the road for an unknown reason, hit the ramp, vaulted into a guardrail and overturned.

The trooper said the car’s driver and a passenger were ejected. The driver suffered critical injuries and the ejected passenger was seriously injured. Two other passengers in the car had minor injuries, the trooper said.

The investigation into what led up to the crash includes determining whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

