Comedian Matt Rife to include Wichita stop on world tour

Matt Rife
Matt Rife(Contributed)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Matt Rife is coming to Wichita. The comedian gained fame through his viral content and engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally.

The Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, kicks off on July 20. The comedian is set to host two shows on Oct. 19 at 7 and 10 p.m. inside Century II Concert Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at https://selectaseat.com/rife. Prices start out at $53.50.

Those attending Rife’s show just be 21 years old.

