Demolition underway as Wichita State begins Cessna Stadium renovation project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demolition is underway at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, the beginning of a massive renovation project that’s transforming the near-80-year-old venue near 21st and Hillside.

In September, Wichita State released a rendering for its University Stadium project that involves tearing down the current Cessna Stadium and constructing a venue to accommodate more than 10,000 spectators and including a reconfigured eight-lane track and a space for a soccer field. Plans call for Wichita State to continue hosting the Kansas high school state track meets at the site.

You can read more about what’s planned and the estimated price tag here: “Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation.”

