Kansas ag experts give insight into rising beef prices

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - With grilling season upon us, a cookout staple is getting more expensive. The price for beef escalated with cattle prices reaching record highs.

At Farmers and Ranchers Livestock, in Salina, cattle are brought in from producers near and far and bound for processing plants.

“Market is very high, feed cattle prices are getting very high. We’re going to have to have extreme highs. Our meet, it’s going to be high,” said Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Owner Michael T. Samples.

At auction, Samples said he sees prices trending higher. The burning question is, ‘What’s behind this?

The drought is driving up feed prices, causing ranchers to shrink herds, ag experts explain.

“We are still in somewhat of a drought. WE have had some rains in some of those areas but we don’t have the cattle or calves to replace them with,” said Clinton Griffiths with The AgDayMinute. “It takes time for the numbers to move higher, and that’s to get more animals to get back out in these pastures.”

Despite the higher beef prices, Griffiths said consumers are still buying.

“They really want to put that on the grill and enjoy at home,” he said. “As long as they’re willing to pay whatever that price is, we’re going to continue to see short supplies.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com