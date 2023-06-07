Man arrested for catalytic converter theft at Super Car Guys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said they arrested a 32-year-old Wichita man Wednesday morning for catalytic converter theft at the Super Car Guys on West Street.

Police said a witness called 911 to report the sound of a Sawzall cutting metal coming from the Super Car Guys lot in the 100 block of N. West Street.

There, police found the suspect, Sean Gisick, crawling on the ground with three catalytic converters and a handheld Sawzall in his possession.

Three vehicles were found in the lot with the catalytic converters cut and removed, and Gisick was arrested and booked into jail.

