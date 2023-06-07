Ongoing drought frustrates lake goers, leads to boat ramp closure at Lake Afton

Aerial view of Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Aerial view of Lake Afton in Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - While recent rains are a welcome sight, it’s not been enough for much of Kansas as problems with extreme drought persist. Low water levels at Lake Afton prompted the closure of a boat ramp.

Wednesday, 12 News spoke with people who work at the lake about what it will take for the ramp to reopen.

The low water levels are also leading to some unwanted sightings for lake goers.

“Found a nest that had some snakes in it that was hidden by a rock, that if the water line would’ve been where it was at, we probably wouldn’t have seen any of that,” Lake Afton visitor Jessica Bowman said.

Fishing at Lake Afton Wednesday, Teddie Winters and David Butler noticed the deteriorating conditions from the drought.

They said the drought is impacting their summer fun with water levels at the lake the lowest they’ve seen in years.

“We could probably use an inch or two (of rain) every week for six months, easily. It’s going to be two or three years before these lakes get back up to where they’re supposed to be,” Butler said.

With Lake Afton’s boat ramp closed, for now, boating on the lake is on hold.

Winters said he bought a boat last year and hasn’t yet been able to take it out on the water because of the drought.

Once boating returns to Lake Afton, lake goers said they’ll remain cautious.

“When it comes to boating, I would say with the receding water lines, you’re going to hit rocks or sticks more often,” Bowman said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Woman found lying in Wichita street dies from injuries, investigation underway
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
I-235 and Kellogg crash
4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old mother in Old Town
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City

Latest News

What the Tech? Apple announcement
What the Tech? Apple announcement
Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife to include Wichita stop on world tour
What the Tech? App of the day Pocket
What the Tech? App of the day Pocket
What the Tech? My voice and Chat GPT
What the Tech? My own voice and Chat GPT