Sedgwick County Commission approves ICT-1 expansion
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County commissioners voted to expand the ICT-1 program on Wednesday. It follows suit with a Wichita city council vote on Tuesday.
The ICT-1 team responds to mental health calls in Sedgwick County with a team of one Wichita police officer, a mental health worker and a paramedic.
The expansion will feature four teams of two clinicians that can be called out to a scene by an officer.
When it’s fully staffed, ICT-1 will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., expanding the available hours for mental health response in the community for those who need it.
