Snoop Dogg to perform in Wichita this summer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snoop Dogg will bring his Doggystyle tour to Wichita on July 14.
The seven-time platinum-selling artist will play at the INTRUST Arena with special guests Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins.
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.
