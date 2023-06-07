Storm chance returns Thursday

Isolated storms possible mainly over eastern Kansas
Rain chances return over the next few days.
Rain chances return over the next few days.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will return Thursday and will continue into the start of the weekend.

A stray storm will be possible across the state tonight, but most places will stay dry. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

It will be warm and humid Thursday with isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening mainly over eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90.

More isolated storms will be possible on Friday, but not everyone will get rain. It will remain warm with highs in the 80s.

The chance of storms may be a bit higher on Saturday as a cold front moves into the state. This could focus more scattered storm activity. A few strong storms will be possible, but the overall threat of severe weather looks low again.

A few rain showers could linger mainly across northern Kansas on Sunday, but most of the state will be dry. It will turn cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 70s to near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A stray storm possible this evening, otherwise becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: Light. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65

Fri: High: 87 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 65 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Woman found lying in Wichita street dies from injuries, investigation underway
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
I-235 and Kellogg crash
4 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita crash
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Woman charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 19-year-old Wichita mother
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City

Latest News

Storm outlook around the state
Warm and dry today, but more storm chances late week
More rain will be coming later in the week
Less likely for rain Wednesday, but chances return soon
Today's storm chance
Spotty storms this afternoon for eastern Kansas
Hit and miss storms Tuesday
Spotty storms return for Tuesday