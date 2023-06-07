Storm chance returns Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will return Thursday and will continue into the start of the weekend.

A stray storm will be possible across the state tonight, but most places will stay dry. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

It will be warm and humid Thursday with isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening mainly over eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s to near 90.

More isolated storms will be possible on Friday, but not everyone will get rain. It will remain warm with highs in the 80s.

The chance of storms may be a bit higher on Saturday as a cold front moves into the state. This could focus more scattered storm activity. A few strong storms will be possible, but the overall threat of severe weather looks low again.

A few rain showers could linger mainly across northern Kansas on Sunday, but most of the state will be dry. It will turn cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 70s to near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A stray storm possible this evening, otherwise becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. Wind: Light. High: 90

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65

Fri: High: 87 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 65 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

